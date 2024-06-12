Young water polo players shine in competitions
This busy period kicked off when Portadown hosted a Mixed U12 Competition involving Junior Water Polo Clubs from Belfast and elsewhere - Clonard, Cahal Brugha, Diamonds and Newry. In addition this competition was notable for fact that this was staged in the 25m pool - the first time water polo has been played in the large pool.
It was a great success and useful preparation for what was to come.
A week later and the team was in action again. This time in the Ireland Water Polo Mixed U12 National Cup.
This annual competition involves 16 teams from across Ireland and as it is a National competition the standard is high. Portadown had three games against Drogheda, Sandycove and Tribes.
Despite losing all three aquitted themselves well and arguably could have won two of these games which were very close. Notwithstanding this it was a great day out for these young players.
Junior water polo is played every Saturday in South Lake Leisure Centre and is open to Children from Age 8 to 15.
There are multiple benefits to this sport not least of which is it develops fitness, swimming ability and confidence in and out of the water. It brings a team aspect to swimming and has helps children develop good social skills in a safe environment.
Ability is not an issue as players are coached from beginners through to a more advanced standard, proved recently by Portadown players being selected to train with the Ulster Water Polo U15 and U13 squads.
Antone is welcome and encouraged to give it a try. Simply email [email protected] or pop along to see the club in action on saturday afternoons