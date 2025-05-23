Youth Sports Teams Could Win a Free Team-Building Day at Carlingford Adventure Centre
Set in the scenic surroundings of Carlingford, the centre is a favourite among sports teams seeking to improve communication, motivation, and group cohesion. The adventure centre has hosted clubs for the last 35 years from across Ireland including GAA, rugby, soccer, and hockey teams.
Why Carlingford Adventure Centre is a Top Choice for Team Development:
- Customised team-building challenges
- On-site accommodation and healthy meal options
- 24-hour supervision for overnight programmes
- Adventure activities designed to build resilience and confidence
The competition is open to youth sports teams with members aged 9 to 18 and provides one winning team with a fully hosted day of team building adventure activities, including lunch, expert facilitation, and a professional media package to capture the experience.
Competition Prize Includes:
- Full-day adventure activity programme
- Nutritious team lunch
- Expert-led team-building sessions
- Professional photo and video coverage
- Prize valid for up to 30 children
As an added incentive, every team that enters will receive a €100 voucher for Carlingford Adventure Centre.
How to Enter:
To participate, teams must submit:
- A team photo along with a written statement (max 100 words)
- Or a short video answering the prompt:
- “Tell us why your team deserves to win a team-building day at Carlingford Adventure Centre.”
Entries must be submitted via the official campaign page: https://carlingfordadventure.com/youth-competition-2025/
Deadline for entries: Monday, 23 June 2025.
Full terms and conditions are available on the Carlingford Adventure Centre website