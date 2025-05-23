Youth Sports Teams Could Win a Free Team-Building Day at Carlingford Adventure Centre

Carlingford, Co. Louth – Carlingford Adventure Centre, Ireland’s premier destination for outdoor adventure and youth development, has announced the launch of a new nationwide competition for youth sports teams across Ireland. The competition offers a chance to win a free team-building day designed specifically to strengthen team dynamics and create lasting memories.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in the scenic surroundings of Carlingford, the centre is a favourite among sports teams seeking to improve communication, motivation, and group cohesion. The adventure centre has hosted clubs for the last 35 years from across Ireland including GAA, rugby, soccer, and hockey teams.

Why Carlingford Adventure Centre is a Top Choice for Team Development:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customised team-building challenges

On-site accommodation and healthy meal options

24-hour supervision for overnight programmes

Adventure activities designed to build resilience and confidence

Laser Comabt Team Builiding

The competition is open to youth sports teams with members aged 9 to 18 and provides one winning team with a fully hosted day of team building adventure activities, including lunch, expert facilitation, and a professional media package to capture the experience.

Competition Prize Includes:

Full-day adventure activity programme

Nutritious team lunch

Expert-led team-building sessions

Professional photo and video coverage

Prize valid for up to 30 children

As an added incentive, every team that enters will receive a €100 voucher for Carlingford Adventure Centre.

Team building Carlingford

How to Enter:

To participate, teams must submit:

A team photo along with a written statement (max 100 words)

Or a short video answering the prompt:

“Tell us why your team deserves to win a team-building day at Carlingford Adventure Centre.”

Entries must be submitted via the official campaign page: https://carlingfordadventure.com/youth-competition-2025/

Deadline for entries: Monday, 23 June 2025.

Full terms and conditions are available on the Carlingford Adventure Centre website