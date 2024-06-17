Youth to the fore at Dunbarton BC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight Dunbarton players picked for the Private Greens Under 25 trial while 3 Gilford bowlers picked to represent the Ireland U18 team in forthcoming Home Internationals

This Thursday night (20th) sees the Private Greens Under 25 trial at Belmont BC and amazingly Dunbarton players make up almost a quarter of the 25 trialists. The Gilford club can boast eight players travelling to East Belfast with a fair chance that a number of them will make the Private Greens team for the forthcoming Inter Association Series.

The eight are as follows, Ben Hogg, Shea Trainor, Daire Trainor, Aidan Magennis, Jack Kidd, Jack A Moffett, Brogan McMillan and Adam Copeland. This is a remarkable achievement for the Gilford club who have always actively promoted their youth.

And coupled with this, huge congratulations go to Ben Hogg, Shea Trainor and Daire Trainor who have been selected for the Irish Under 18 team who will play the other Home Nations on the weekend of 21/22 July at Belmont BC.