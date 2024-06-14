Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust Receives £15,000 funding from Kingsbridge Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust (ZGBTST) has received £15,000 financial support from Kingsbridge Foundation, the charitable arm of the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, who provide private healthcare in Ballykelly, Belfast and Sligo.Yasmin Geddis, founder of the ZGBTST mental health organisation, expressed her thanks to the Kingsbridge Foundation for the essential funding.

Yasmin Geddis, founder of the ZGBTST mental health organisation, welcomed the team from Kingsbridge Foundation to the Coleraine hub to give a tour of the premises and a presentation on the vital services which are provided daily to the local community.

which will fund the continued employment of Lead Youth Worker, Amy Adams for a further 12 months:

Yasmin Geddis Accepts £15,000 for Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust from Kingsbridge Foundation

"Since 2022, Amy has led the Little Superstars Youth Service, which has seen over 300 children and young people seek intervention since the launch of the service.

“Amy is an invaluable member of the team at ZGBTST bringing extensive experience and knowledge to the management of projects for the children and young people who use ZGBTST services.

“Children are at the heart of our community and our support services for children are a vital part of the mental health provision which ZGBTST offers each day.

“Our Little Superstars offers a specific support service for 5–17 years focusing on creative outlets such as Lego, music, martial arts and drawing to build resilience, increase confidence and boost self-esteem.

“The service also offers traditional youth counselling along with various groups launched throughout the year to promote socialisation in a safe and supportive environment.

“It is hard to imagine ZGBTST having the same impact without our Lead Youth worker and we are very grateful to Kingsbridge Foundation for the vital funding which they have provided to support her contribution to ZGBTST.”

Kingsbridge Foundation were appreciative to receive a fascinating insight into the difference that their donation to ZGBTST has made to support mental health of all ages across Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "The Kingsbridge Foundation fund is all about raising money for the local community through fundraising and initiatives that support charitable organisations and campaigns in Northern Ireland, working in the areas of health and wellbeing, including mental health, disability and physical health.

"There are so many people locally who go over and beyond the call of duty to demonstrate an act of kindness and give their time freely to voluntee and fund-raise for causes that are often close to their heart.