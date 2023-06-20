13 photos of Finvoy tractor run

Finvoy Presbyterian Church was the starting point for a tractor run recently.
There was a great interest shown by members of the local community – both young and old – in the tractors and motorcars on show.
Here’s some of the highlights...
1. Community
The Quinn family pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor Run on Friday evening. CREDIT KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: McAuley Multimedia
2. Community
Philip Gilmore, Thomas Sloan and Colin Shaw pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Friday evening. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. Community
Brian Crawford and Conan pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Friday evening. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: McAuley Multimedia
4. Community
Conand and Olie Crawford pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Friday evening. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: McAuley Multimedia