13 photos of Finvoy tractor run

Finvoy Presbyterian Church was the starting point for a tractor run recently.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST

There was a great interest shown by members of the local community – both young and old – in the tractors and motorcars on show.

Here’s some of the highlights...

The Quinn family pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor Run on Friday evening. CREDIT KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

The Quinn family pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor Run on Friday evening. CREDIT KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Philip Gilmore, Thomas Sloan and Colin Shaw pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Friday evening. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Philip Gilmore, Thomas Sloan and Colin Shaw pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Friday evening. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Brian Crawford and Conan pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Friday evening. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Brian Crawford and Conan pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Friday evening. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Conand and Olie Crawford pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Friday evening. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Conand and Olie Crawford pictured at Finvoy Presbyterian Church Tractor run on Friday evening. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

