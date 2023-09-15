Register
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Eleanor Nielsen from Perth, Scotland.Eleanor Nielsen from Perth, Scotland.
Eleanor Nielsen from Perth, Scotland.

21 fabulous photos from World Sheep Dog Trials at the Gill Hall Estate, Dromore

Northern Ireland is hosting the World Sheep Dog Trials for the very first time, at the Gill Hall Estate, Dromore.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 17:12 BST

The global event is running over four days (September 13-16) and is expected to draw in the region of 50,000 visitors.

Organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, the trials feature 240 competitors from over 30 countries.

Here’s a selection of photos from the Co Down location.

Attending the 2023 World Sheep Dog Trials at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore.

1. World Event

Attending the 2023 World Sheep Dog Trials at Gill Hall Estate, Dromore. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

In conversation at the 2023 World Sheep Dog Trials, Gill Hall Estate, Dromore.

2. World Event

In conversation at the 2023 World Sheep Dog Trials, Gill Hall Estate, Dromore. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Caolan Burns with his dog 'Queen'.

3. World Event

Caolan Burns with his dog 'Queen'. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

'Queen' in action at the Sheep Dog Trials.

4. World Event

'Queen' in action at the Sheep Dog Trials. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page