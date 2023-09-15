21 fabulous photos from World Sheep Dog Trials at the Gill Hall Estate, Dromore
Northern Ireland is hosting the World Sheep Dog Trials for the very first time, at the Gill Hall Estate, Dromore.
The global event is running over four days (September 13-16) and is expected to draw in the region of 50,000 visitors.
Organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, the trials feature 240 competitors from over 30 countries.
Here’s a selection of photos from the Co Down location.
