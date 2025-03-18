22 photos of Mosside tractor run raising funds for Air Ambulance NI

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Mar 2025, 11:41 BST
There was a good turnout for the Mosside Tractor Run, to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

The event was held on Saturday, March 15. Here’s how they got on...

Michael Hoggitt and Jonathan Nutt pictured at the Mosside Tractor run

1. FARMING

Michael Hoggitt and Jonathan Nutt pictured at the Mosside Tractor run Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Abel and Zoe pictured at the Mosside Tractor run.

2. FARMING

Abel and Zoe pictured at the Mosside Tractor run. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at Mosside charity tractor run.

3. FARMING

Pictured at Mosside charity tractor run. Photo: MCAULEY MULTINEDIA

Pictured at Mosside charity tractor run.

4. FARMING

Pictured at Mosside charity tractor run. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Air Ambulance NI
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice