The event was held on Saturday, March 15. Here’s how they got on...
1. FARMING
Michael Hoggitt and Jonathan Nutt pictured at the Mosside Tractor run Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. FARMING
Abel and Zoe pictured at the Mosside Tractor run. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. FARMING
Pictured at Mosside charity tractor run. Photo: MCAULEY MULTINEDIA
4. FARMING
Pictured at Mosside charity tractor run. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.