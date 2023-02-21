‘Rare Breed - A Farming Year’ continues on Thursday night at 8.30pm on UTV with Portrush and Limavady featuring in the episode.

It’s June and summer has arrived for farmers across Northern Ireland.

In Limavady, Leona and Richard Kane grow more than 150 acres of oilseed rape which they use to produce premium cooking oil. With harvest a few weeks away, the couple is keeping a close eye on the crop.

They are always a bit edgy when it comes to harvest time as they are at the mercy of the weather, where crops can be severely damaged by one bad spell. Richard recalls how a storm wiped out over 30% of the crop back in 2015, the day before harvest was due to take place.

Leona and Richard Kane

June is a massive month for Shay O’Neill and Susan Chesnutt – they’re getting married.

The day before the big event, Shay’s moving chickens so they can fertilise the grass. He explains that their manure feeds the soil and the worms and in turn the cattle get better grass to graze on.

Susan meanwhile is back in Portrush finishing decorating the barn at her family farm, and she is grateful for all the help from her family in getting things ready.

In Dromara in Co.Down, Michelle and Stephen Dunniece are running their summer alpaca academy. They have 16 years’ experience farming alpacas and with an increase in interest in the animals they are passing on their knowledge.