Ahoghill YFC vote in their new committee for 2022-2023

Ahoghill Young Farmers Club members pictured at their recent annual general meeting.
Members voted in who they believed would best fit each role.
Voting resulted in the following new committee 2022/2023:
Club Leader - Stephen Speers; Assistant Club Leader - Andrew Chesney; Secretary - Ruth Dick; Assistant Secretary - Rebecca Speers; Treasurer - Stuart Petticrew; Assistant Treasurer - Mark Kerr; PRO - Jodie Wylie; and, Assistant PRO - Lydia Gillespie.
Ahoghill Young Farmers Club have extended thanks to Jack Johnston for attending the annual meeting and chairing it.