Ahoghill YFC vote in their new committee for 2022-2023

Ahoghill Young Farmers Club members pictured at their recent annual general meeting.

By Elinor Glynn
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 10:22 am

Ahoghill Young Farmers Club members pictured at their recent annual general meeting.

Members voted in who they believed would best fit each role.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Voting resulted in the following new committee 2022/2023:

Ahoghill Young Farmers club members pictured at their recent annual general meeting

Club Leader - Stephen Speers; Assistant Club Leader - Andrew Chesney; Secretary - Ruth Dick; Assistant Secretary - Rebecca Speers; Treasurer - Stuart Petticrew; Assistant Treasurer - Mark Kerr; PRO - Jodie Wylie; and, Assistant PRO - Lydia Gillespie.

Ahoghill Young Farmers Club have extended thanks to Jack Johnston for attending the annual meeting and chairing it.

Ahoghill YFC's new Club Leader- Stephen Speers, Secretary- Ruth Dick and Treasurer- Stuart Petticrew