Armagh County Show set to return

Victoria McDowell (pictured) of Spoilt Rotten Boutique will be keeping her eye out for style as she is set to judge the 'Best Dressed' competition at the show this year. Established in 2011 and based in Matkethill, Spoilt Rotten Boutique offers the finest range of dresses, footwear and casual wear. Victoria will have a number of ladies modelling her fashion at the show.