Avian flu ‘hub’ set up to help farmers tackle outbreaks

There was one confirmed case of the disease in a commercial duck flock in the Coagh area before Christmas, resulting in approximately 22,000 birds having to be destroyed as a preventative measure.

A second suspected case last month of bird flu at a broiler breeder flock, consisting of approximately 28,000 birds, in Ballinderry is under investigation.

The new hub provides contact details of what to do if you suspect your flock or pets have become inflected.

Another suspected case of bird flu in East Tyrone area.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease affecting the respiratory, digestive and/or nervous system of many species of birds. It may also pose a threat to people and other animals in certain circumstances.