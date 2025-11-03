Members of the Farmers’ Choir were delighted to attend the Northern Ireland Farming Awards 2025, where the choir was honoured as a finalist in two prestigious categories – Farming Event of the Year and Farming Society of the Year.

A choir ‘born out of a love for music and the land’ have celebrated being finalists in two award categories.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Farmers’ Choir were delighted to attend the Northern Ireland Farming Awards 2025, where the choir was honoured as a finalist in two prestigious categories – Farming Event of the Year and Farming Society of the Year.

The Farmers’ Choir was highly commended in the Farming Society of the Year category, recognising the group’s outstanding contribution to rural life through music. Musical Director Barkley Thompson accepted the award on behalf of the choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barkley said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised among so many fantastic farming organisations. The choir was born out of a love for music and the land, and it has been incredible to see how the choir has brought many farmers and rural dwellers together to enjoy singing and have some social time off the farm."

The Farmers' Choir

Meanwhile, choir members are in the midst of rehearsals for their upcoming Christmas events.

Members are looking forward to their traditional Service of Nine Lessons and Carols in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilrea on Tuesday, December 2 at 8pm. This promises to be a beautiful service in a stunning setting. Tea and mince pies will be served after the Service in the neighbouring Church Hall.

The choir will also be taking to the stage at The Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena on Tuesday 9 and Wednesday 10, December. This will be a fun filled evening with festive music and great entertainment. The evening will conclude with light refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets priced at £15 are available at The Braid Box Office www.shapedbyseaandstone.com or phone the box office 028 2563 5077. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased by calling at The Braid, Ballymena.