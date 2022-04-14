Ballymena Show is back this summer

Hosted by the County Antrim Agricultural Association and supported by Council, the popular annual event offers a fun filled day out for all the family – with exhibits ranging from sheep shearing to horses and displays of some of Northern Ireland’s finest livestock.

The Home Industries section, meanwhile, showcases displays of photography, crafts and floral art, with the trade section offering a multitude of stalls, machinery exhibitions and entertainment.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following its cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Show makes its big come back this year on June 18 at Ballymena Livestock Market and it is anticipated to attract thousands of visitors.

Co. Antrim Agricultural Association Chairman Robert Dick, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor, William McCaughey and Co. Antrim Agricultural Association President Sam Smith at the Ballymena Show launch event.

The Mayor said: “The Ballymena Show is always a tremendous highlight in the calendar each year for Mid and East Antrim, with thousands travelling from across the borough and much further afield to experience what has long been renowned as a fantastic day out for all the family weather involved in farming or not.

The Mayor said the Show provides the opportunity to recognise the importance of the farming and agri-food industry locally and province-wide.

He said: “The return of the Show this year will provide an opportunity for us to celebrate the resilience of our agricultural industry and show our support and appreciation for the critical role it plays in our economy and in our local communities.”

Ballymena Show Chairman Robert Dick commented: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Ballymena Show at Ballymena Livestock Mart - our second year at the venue following on from the success of 2019, which attracted hugely positive comments.

“Getting the Show up and running again is important to farmers and non-farmers in the local area alike. We are currently planning many fun filled activities for all the family to enjoy as well as lots of new activities and exhibitions, so this year’s Show promises to be better than ever.”