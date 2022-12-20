Ballymoney dairy farmers Alan and Christina Pinkerton have been named the overall winners of the Dale Farm Dairy Herd Efficiency award.

Sponsored by independent dairy consultants Kingshay, the awards recognise producers who manage efficient herds through maximising milk value, utilising purchased feed effectively with the result of optimising milk produced from forage.

The Pinkertons herd of 80 cows is managed on a simple system, with cows strip grazed in summer and fed block silage during the winter with all meal fed through the parlour. In the past year the Pinkerton’s have sold 8,126 litres/cow at 4.31% butterfat and 3.29% protein.

Alan and Christina received their award earlier this month at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Winter Fair.

Lois and John Kirkpatrick, Alan and Christina Pinkerton; Rear – Dale Farm Chair Fred Allen and Simon Withers, Kingshay

Runner up was Lois Kirkpatrick, who farms outside Antrim with her father John.

Fred Allen, Dale Farm Chairman, said: “The Winter Fair is a great opportunity for us to highlight the positive things our members are doing, and we were delighted to bring the Dale Farm Dairy Herd Efficiency awards to this year’s event.

“These awards recognise those farmers who are producing high quality milk, helping us create the very best consumer dairy products, in the most efficient and sustainable way.

“On behalf of Dale Farm, I would like to congratulate overall winners Alan and Christina Pinkerton and runners up Lois and John Kirkpatrick. We are very encouraged by the forward-thinking, farmers in our cooperative like the Pinkertons and the Kirkpatricks. Both have demonstrated a commitment to improvement and a determination to make their farm businesses as productive and sustainable as possible.”

Simon Withers, Kingshay said: “We were delighted to support this year’s Dairy Herd Efficiency awards and recognise the worthy winner and runner up this year. These awards are all about achieving excellence in dairy production. Efficient herds make for more productive and sustainable farm businesses, and I would like to congratulate the Pinkertons and the Kirkpatricks on their ongoing success”.

The 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair was held on Thursday, December 8 at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn attracting over 5,000 dedicated farming related visitors each year. For further information visit www.winterfair.org.uk