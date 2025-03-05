Causeway Coast and Glens Young Farmers' Clubs through to arts festival final
The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) held their annual arts festival heats at Ballymena Academy on February 26-28.
400 people attended each heat for ten performances from 13 different clubs across Northern Ireland.
The clubs competing were Finvoy YFC, Garvagh YFC, Holestone YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Glarryford YFC, Randalstown YFC, Coleraine YFC and Moneymore YFC.
Curragh YFC and Kilrea YFC came together for a joint performance and Co Armagh YFC also had a joint performance which included members from Collone YFC, Mountnorris YFC and Newtownhamilton YFC.
The finalists were announced as Curragh and Kilrea YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Glarryford YFC, Coleraine YFC and Moneymore YFC.
They will perform at the 2025 arts festival gala which will be held at the Millennium Forum Theatre in Londonderry on Saturday, March 22 at 7.30pm.