'Celebrating what's good in our countryside': 116th Ballymoney Show is launched
The show will take place in Ballymoney Showgrounds on Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7.
In addition to the 100 plus trade stands, more than 1,000 animals will be judged on the Saturday – including horses and ponies, cattle, sheep and goats. Home Industries and local schools also provide nearly 2,000 entries with some magnificent displays on offer.
For dog lovers, there will be a Dog & Pet Show on the Friday evening; also on the Friday night there will be YFC football competitions and tug of war.
There will be floral and cookery demonstrations and cookery competitions in the Food Village, alongside artisan food and craft stands selling local produce, as well as musical entertainment over the two days.
In addition to all this, the children’s area will feature workshops as well as the usual face painting, puppet shows, children’s fancy dress, Bonny Baby competitions and bouncy castles.
Full details on www.ballymoneyshow.org
