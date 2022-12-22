Clydesdale enthusiasts and spectators turned out on Saturday, December 10, for the County Londonderry Horse Breeding Society’s 54th Clydesdale Foal Show in Ballymena Livestock Market.

The task of judging this year’s show was Tony Bull, from the renowned Arclid Stud, Cheshire.

The Overall Champion went to Senior Champion, Croaghmore Maureen, a homebred yearling filly from Sandra Henderson, Ballycastle. This filly is sired by Muirton Sabre with

her dam being Croaghmore Roxy. She previously stood Reserve Overall Champion at last year’s show. She is a full sister to this year’s Cawdor Cup winning Stallion Muirton Spirit.

Senior & Overall Champion – Croaghmore Maureen with owner Sandra Henderson. (Picture courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

Reserve Overall, Foal Champion and Best Oppposite Sex went to the senior colt foal Bratlach Sergeant from John Drummond, Bangor. This colt is sired by Bratlach Mollinhillhead Gladiator with his dam being Bratlach Alisa. Reserve Senior Champion went to the two year old filly Agivey First Hope from David Patterson, Garvagh. She is by Roes Hall Apollo with her dam being Agivey Sophie.

Reserve Foal Champion went to senior filly foal Downhill Doris from Geoffrey and Lesley Tanner, Castlerock. She is by Eskechraggan Ernest with her dam being Downhill Daisy. The strong class of 7 Young Handlers was won by Edward Leverett with second place going to Finn Todd and third place going to Kristina McLernon. Qualifying for the CHS Young Handlers Championship at the Royal Highland Show 2023 was Harvey Taggart.

The CLHBS Foal Show kicks off the Young Handlers Championship 2022/23 which will continue through the summer show season.

Foal Show class results:

Foal & Reserve Overall Champion – Bratlach Sergeant with Jill McAllister, owned by John Drummond. (Picture courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

Class 1: Gelding – Three Year Old & Upwards 1st Knockmore Sam (Nicholas Jenkins). Class 2: Two Year Old Filly 1st Agivey First Hope (David Patterson); 2nd Stoneyfalls Wee Gloria (Hugh Caldwell).

Class 3: One Year Old Colt/Gelding 1st Carrickmannon Casanova (Jimmy Massey). Class 4: One Year Old Filly 1st Croaghmore Maureen (Sandra Henderson). Class 5: Senior Colt Foal 1st Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond); 2nd Rosegift Spud (Pat O’Boyle); Class 6: Senior Filly Foal 1st Downhill Doris (G & L Tanner); 2nd Ballyoglagh Maisie (I & D Simpson); 3rd Springmount Iona (Tommy Gregg); 4th Stoneyfalls Perri (Hugh Caldwell); 5th Cloghan Misty (Gerry McGreevy).

Class 7: Junior Colt Foal 1st Macfin Majesty (Messrs. Hanna); 2nd Ballaney Rocky (Taggart Family); 3rd Hillview Bobby (Messrs. Scott); 4th Hillview Mighty Thunder (D & R Ryan); 5th Castletown Clint (John Cross). Class 8: Junior Filly Foal 1st Croaghmore Daisy (Sandra Henderson); 2nd Castletown Clover (John Cross); 3rd Glebeview Lady May (Messrs. Scott); 4th Croaghmore Lily (Sandra Henderson).

Class 9: Young Handlers 1st Edward Leverett; 2nd Finn Todd; 3rd Kristina McLernon.

Senior & Overall Champion – Croaghmore Maureen with owner Sandra Henderson, Judge: Tony Bull, sponsors Kenneth Irwin (Bluegrass) and Craig Black (Bush Tavern). (Picture courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

Overall Champion - Croaghmore Maureen (Sandra Henderson). Reserve Overall Champion - Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond). Opp. Sex to Overall Champion - Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond). Senior Champion - Croaghmore Maureen (Sandra Henderson). Reserve Senior Champion - Agivey First Hope (David Patterson).

Foal Champion - Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond). Reserve Foal Champion - Downhill Doris (G & L Tanner). Best Foal Bred in Ireland - Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond). Best Foal Bred by Exhibitor - Bratlach Sergeant (John Drummond). Best Presented Animal - Downhill Doris (G & L Tanner). Best Young Handler - Edward Leverett.

The Society is indebted to all the show sponsors.

NISA Winners 2022, Geoffrey & Lesley Tanner, Sandra Henderson, Craig Hanna, Colin Brown, David Patterson & John Cross, accompanied by Tony Bull & Kate Mark. (Picture courtesy of Lesley Tanner)

Young Handler winner Edward Leverett with Judge Tony Bull (Picture courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

CLHBS Young Handler Championship 2022 winners, Champion: Finn Todd, Reserve Champion: Kristina McLernon, Bonnie Taggart and Edward Leverett with CLHBS President Fred Hanna (Picture courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

Foal & Reserve Overall Champion – Bratlach Sergeant with Jill McAllister, Owner John Drummond, Judge Tony Bull and sponsor Craig Hanna. (Picture courtesy of Amanda Stewart Photography)

