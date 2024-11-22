Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The County Londonderry Horse Breeding Society (CLHBS) will host its 56th Clydesdale Foal Show on Saturday, December 14.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 will take place within Ballymena Livestock Market, with judging starting at 10.30am and the Judge for this year’s show is Jimmy Steel (Jackton Clydesdales) from East Kilbride, Scotland.

There will be classes for all ages of horses, including Senior and Foal Championships. The popular Young Handlers’ competition will be held after the Overall Championship, it is open to 10-18 year olds, kindly sponsored annually by Wendy Holmes of Bratwell Clydesdales. Entries for all classes will be taken on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CLHBS are grateful to the following sponsors: A. Diamond & Son, Finvoy Tyres, Millburn Vets and Steele Farm Supplies Ballymoney/Ballymena. Massive thanks also go to loyal sponsors Jervis Nutt Esq., Kenneth Irwin (Irwin Feeds/Bluegrass Horse Feeds), The Clydesdale Horse Society and the numerous CLHBS Members who have donated special prizes down throughout the classes.

The Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society will be hosting its 56th Clydesdale Foal Show on Saturday 14th December4 within Ballymena Livestock Market, with judging starting at 10.30 am. CREDIT CLHBS

This will be the 17th show year undercover in Ballymena and the Society is indebted to J.A. McClelland & Sons and their staff for granting permission to hold the show in such excellent facilities.

Gates will be open at 8am with Judging commencing at 10.30am.

Clydesdale Young Handlers’ Championship 2023

The Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society’s Young Handlers’ Championship 2024 kicked off at the CLHBS Foal Show 2023 and concluded at Garvagh Show in September. Over the course of the year 12 different young handlers competed at local shows.

The final results are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champion - Finn Todd; Reserve Champion – Lucy McClelland; 3rd – Matthew Patton.

A club spokesperson said: “Well done to all the Young Handlers who competed, keep up the good work!” Prizes will be given out at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show to all Young Handlers who took part during the show season, after the Senior Championship and before the start of the Foal Classes.

The County Londonderry Horse Breeding Society has selected Parkinson’s UK as their chosen charity for 2024 and raffle tickets will be available on show day.

After-show Social Night

The Society’s ever popular social gathering will be held in the Bush Tavern, Ballymoney, from 9pm on the night of the show. Anyone attending will be entertained by music from Kevin Hughes. Anyone who enjoys a good night’s entertainment is more than welcome to join. Any enquires please contact Yvonne Hanna (Secretary) on 07709 797832.

NISA/Glebeview CLydesdale Results 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland Show Association Clydesdale Championship 2024 was sponsored by Glebeview Clydesdales. Points were accumulated during the summer agricultural show season, the final results are as follows:

1 st Hillview Amazing Grace (Darren & Roberta Ryan), 2 nd Castletown Clover (John Cross), 3 rd Croaghmore Maureen (Sandra Henderson), 4 th = Macfin Highland Queen (Messrs. Hanna) Downhill Delilah (Geoffrey & Lesley Tanner), 6 th Carrickbrack Honey Blossom (Keith & Caroline Davison).

A club spokesperson said: “Well done to all who took part during the summer show season. Prizes will be presented at the CLHBS Foal Show on Saturday, December 14.”.