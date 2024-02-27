DAERA Minister says NO to reversing ammonia policy: Dodds
Mrs Dodds commented: “This week I had the opportunity to question the new DAERA Minister on his outlook on ammonia policy which is causing major concern and stress for farmers across Northern Ireland.
"Before the restoration of devolution DAERA officials decided to change their position and will no longer rely on published Ammonia Standing Advice as the basis for statutory advice on planning applications, in a departure from the direction set by the previous DAERA Minister.
"This has been a retrograde step for both farmers and the environment. It was carried out with no stakeholder engagement and ultimately forced on the industry without warning. Worryingly this rushed decision was taken while DAERA has a draft ammonia strategy and call for evidence under review but not yet completed.
"Given that work to help resolve the issue is ongoing and the impact this ban on development is having, I asked the Minister to reserve the decision. Unfortunately the Minister has refused to do so at this point and this is deeply regrettable. It is also worrying that he further indicated that planning officials would work with farmers on their applications raising the very real possibility that different advice would be given in different parts of Northern Ireland.
"Farming and Agri food industry is hugely important to Northern Ireland’s economy. The industry cannot continue to grow and develop if on site farm planning applications are being held up with the current policy advice on ammonia.
"The Minister needs to get to grips with the situation and finish the work on the strategy and call for evidence so that there can be a proper debate and decision on this issue for the future.”