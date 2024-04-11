Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place at Ballymoney Showgrounds from May 31 to June 1, Ballymoney Show will feature 100 plus trade stands, and Home Industries and local schools also provide over 2,000 entries with some magnificent displays on offer.

On Friday afternoon, there are competition classes for ponies and light horses, a Dog Show on Friday evening, as well as YFC football competitions and tug of war. Saturday is the main judging day, during which more than 1,000 animals will be judged – including Clydesdale horses, cattle, sheep and goats.

There will be floral and cookery demonstrations in the Food Village, alongside artisan food and craft stands selling local produce, as well as musical entertainment over the two days.