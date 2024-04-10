Donagh Cottage Farm set to open its gates to public
This free to attend event is organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and will see a range of activities and educational aspects to highlight the local ‘farm to fork’ story. It is expected to attract up to 20,000 visitors.
NFU Mutual has been announced as the inaugural platinum sponsor. The leading provider of insurance, investments and pensions has been a supporter of the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend for the last 13 years, contributing through donations from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust and extending insurance cover for its farming members who open their farms to the public for the event.
This year's event will place a significant emphasis on highlighting safety on farms, reflecting NFU Mutual's longstanding commitment to promoting safety practices within the agricultural sector.
Lauren Hamilton, Sales Development Manager from NFU Mutual, and pictured on Donagh Cottage Farm, said: “We are thrilled to mark our first year as the platinum sponsor of the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.
“This valuable event highlights the crucial role that farming plays in society in Northern Ireland, and educates visitors about the farm to fork story.
“At NFU Mutual, we are deeply committed to supporting our farming community and especially promoting rural safety practices in agriculture.”
William Irvine, Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, said: "We are grateful for NFU Mutual's unwavering support over the years and are excited to welcome them as the platinum sponsor for the first time.
“Their commitment to the event reflects their deep-rooted dedication to the farming community and rural life.
“Together, we look forward to providing an enriching experience for visitors and celebrating the agricultural heritage of Northern Ireland.”
Visit www.openfarmweekend.com and @openfarmweekend on socials.