Entries are now open for the 153rd Balmoral Show

This year the Show welcomes back a full complement of classes including horses, ponies, sheep, goats, pigs, beef cattle, dairy cattle, poultry, pigeons, eggs, rabbits and young handlers across all sections.
All entries must be submitted online and will close on Friday, March 18, at 5pm. To enter online or to download a copy of the prize schedule visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk. The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday. May 11, to Saturday, May 14. Early Bird tickets as well as a limited number of Any Day tickets are available to buy online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk. For the latest updates ovisit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show social media