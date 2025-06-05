The Farm Families Health Checks team is looking forward to visiting Ballymoney Show on June 6 and 7.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows on from a very successful time at Balmoral Show when the team worked alongside Public Health Dieticians, the Royal National Institute for the Deaf, the Northern Trust’s Agri Rural Forum and Cancer Focus throughout the four-day event to deliver a range of health and wellbeing checks and guidance.

Farm Families Coordinator Christina Faulkner and Doreen Bolton, Mid Ulster locality lead for health and wellbeing, also attended events organised by the Agri Rural Health Forum which focused on farmers’ health. These had a particular emphasis on lung health, with Northern Trust respiratory nurses set to support this work over the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christina said: “Looking ahead, it’s set to be a busy summer with community events, livestock marts and local shows coming up. If you see us out and about please drop in for a quick health check and a chat.”