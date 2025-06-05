Farm Families Health Checks team head for Ballymoney Show
This follows on from a very successful time at Balmoral Show when the team worked alongside Public Health Dieticians, the Royal National Institute for the Deaf, the Northern Trust’s Agri Rural Forum and Cancer Focus throughout the four-day event to deliver a range of health and wellbeing checks and guidance.
Farm Families Coordinator Christina Faulkner and Doreen Bolton, Mid Ulster locality lead for health and wellbeing, also attended events organised by the Agri Rural Health Forum which focused on farmers’ health. These had a particular emphasis on lung health, with Northern Trust respiratory nurses set to support this work over the coming months.
Christina said: “Looking ahead, it’s set to be a busy summer with community events, livestock marts and local shows coming up. If you see us out and about please drop in for a quick health check and a chat.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.