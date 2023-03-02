SDLP Rural Communities Spokesperson Patsy McGlone has said that a number of farmers are experiencing issues claiming their £600 energy support payment.

Farmers who only have access to a business account for their banking have been unable to avail of the scheme.

The Mid Ulster MLA has raised the issue with the British government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) after being contacted by constituents who have been affected.

He said: “I have been contacted by a number of farmers in the area who are concerned that they could not access their long-awaited £600 energy support payment because they do not have an active personal bank account. The farming community had to wait longer than others to avail of this payment and this latest issue has left many worrying that they will not receive the payment at all.

Patsy McGlone MLA.

“Like everyone else in the North, the farming community has suffered as a result of spiralling energy costs, with farmers having to pay increased costs to run their homes and operate their businesses. This is a difficult time for many people struggling as a result of the cost of living emergency and it’s important that people are not blocked from getting the support they need.

