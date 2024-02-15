Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This included the election of officer bearers and the presentation of reports including those from the Chairperson and Musical Director, highlighting a very successful year.

The Choir, led by Musical Director Barkley Thompson, has over 40 choristers. It draws it members mainly from the wider Antrim and Ballymena area but includes members from further afield. Anyone is free to join including those of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

Barkley commented: “We had a very successful year in 2023 and are excited about our new season of activities. Currently we are practicing for our Spring Concert and we are all really looking forward to it.”

Office bearers of the Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland with President, Minister of Health for Northern Ireland, Robin Swann, MLA. Not included, Andrew Mackey. Credit Farmers' Choir