Register
BREAKING

Farmer's Choir are tuning up for a new season of singing

The Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland held their Annual General Meeting in Ballymena Academy recently.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Feb 2024, 11:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This included the election of officer bearers and the presentation of reports including those from the Chairperson and Musical Director, highlighting a very successful year.

The Choir, led by Musical Director Barkley Thompson, has over 40 choristers. It draws it members mainly from the wider Antrim and Ballymena area but includes members from further afield. Anyone is free to join including those of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

Barkley commented: “We had a very successful year in 2023 and are excited about our new season of activities. Currently we are practicing for our Spring Concert and we are all really looking forward to it.”

Most Popular
Office bearers of the Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland with President, Minister of Health for Northern Ireland, Robin Swann, MLA. Not included, Andrew Mackey. Credit Farmers' ChoirOffice bearers of the Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland with President, Minister of Health for Northern Ireland, Robin Swann, MLA. Not included, Andrew Mackey. Credit Farmers' Choir
Office bearers of the Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland with President, Minister of Health for Northern Ireland, Robin Swann, MLA. Not included, Andrew Mackey. Credit Farmers' Choir

Dawn Stewart, Chairperson, added: “We meet regularly in Ballymena Academy for practices. There is a great fun and friendship within the group and we always finish the evening with tea and a chat. If you are interested in coming along in please get in touch at [email protected].”

Related topics:Ballymena AcademyBallymena