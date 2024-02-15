Farmer's Choir are tuning up for a new season of singing
This included the election of officer bearers and the presentation of reports including those from the Chairperson and Musical Director, highlighting a very successful year.
The Choir, led by Musical Director Barkley Thompson, has over 40 choristers. It draws it members mainly from the wider Antrim and Ballymena area but includes members from further afield. Anyone is free to join including those of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.
Barkley commented: “We had a very successful year in 2023 and are excited about our new season of activities. Currently we are practicing for our Spring Concert and we are all really looking forward to it.”
Dawn Stewart, Chairperson, added: “We meet regularly in Ballymena Academy for practices. There is a great fun and friendship within the group and we always finish the evening with tea and a chat. If you are interested in coming along in please get in touch at [email protected].”