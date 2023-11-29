Farmers' Choir Northern Ireland on song for sold-out Christmas concert
The choir, led by Musical Director Barkley Thompson, has over 35 choristers and will be performing a range of Carols and Christmas songs.
Farmers’ Choir Chair, Dawn Stewart said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our annual Christmas Concert this year again and really pleased to see such great interest and continuing support from the general public, especially the rural and farming community.”
Barkley continued: “Unfortunately our tickets have all sold out for this year’s concert but we intend to host a concert in the spring, so for those unable to attend this event there will be another opportunity to see us perform in the near future.”
Following the Christmas Concert, a delicious festive supper will be served which will provide an opportunity for people to catch up with neighbours and friends they haven’t seen for a while.