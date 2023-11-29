The Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland are preparing for their sold-out Christmas Concert in Ballymena Academy on December 14.

It's a full house for Farmers’ Choir concert. Credit NI World

The choir, led by Musical Director Barkley Thompson, has over 35 choristers and will be performing a range of Carols and Christmas songs.

Farmers’ Choir Chair, Dawn Stewart said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our annual Christmas Concert this year again and really pleased to see such great interest and continuing support from the general public, especially the rural and farming community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barkley continued: “Unfortunately our tickets have all sold out for this year’s concert but we intend to host a concert in the spring, so for those unable to attend this event there will be another opportunity to see us perform in the near future.”