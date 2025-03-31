Farmers' Choir to perform at Ballymena's Braid Arts Centre for the first time
The Farmers’ Choir will stage their Spring Concert at The Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena, on Wednesday, April 30 at 8pm. This is the first time the choir will sing in the iconic Ballymena venue.
With a membership of almost 60, the choir consists of farmers, farmers’ wives, farm family members, rural dwellers as well as those with a connection to the agri-food industry. They are a group of like-minded individuals who enjoy singing together and a good conversation about rural affairs.
The choir’s Spring Concert includes many well known and uplifting melodies, selected by Musical Director, Barkley Thompson. Under Barkley’s leadership, the choir has performed at many NI venues including Stormont. Members of the choir were recently involved in the BBC’s Big Sing event, staged at the Ulster Hall.
Tickets are available from The Braid Arts Centre on 028 2563 5077 or online at www.thebraid.com