​LOCAL farmers and the wider community are being urged to “come out in force” this Saturday (January 25) to join Banbridge’s tractor rally in protest against the ‘family farm tax’.

The protests, organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), are part of a UK-wide day of action against proposed changes to inheritance tax, specifically targeting Agricultural and Business Property Relief.

Rallies are taking place across Northern Ireland and will feature seven tractor runs, including the one travelling through Banbridge. Registration is at 12.30pm, with a starting time of 2pm.

MP Carla Lockhart, who is the DUP’s Westminster agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson, issued a rallying call for support: “I urge everyone to get behind our farmers, either by taking part in these tractor runs or by lining the roads safely to show support.

​Carla Lockhart MP has issued a rally call for support.

“These routes, particularly in Banbridge and Armagh, will provide our local communities with the opportunity to send a clear message to Westminster that Northern Ireland will not stand for these punitive measures.

“The so-called ‘family farm tax’ represents an existential threat to the future of family farms across Northern Ireland and, indeed, the whole of the UK.

“These changes, if implemented, will devastate farming families who are already facing enormous pressures.

“I have been challenging this unjust tax in Westminster, but we also need to show the strength of opposition across our communities.

“No farmers, no food. It’s as simple as that.”

Route details for the local tractor runs are as follows - County Down - starting point: Maze Long Kesh. Route: Halftown Road, Culcavey Road, Lisburn Road, Hillsborough Road, Banbridge Road, Halfway Road, Banbridge Bypass, Cascum Link. Finish: The Boulevard, Banbridge.

County Armagh route - start/finish point: Edenaveys Road, Armagh. Route: Markethill Road, Armagh A28, Gosford Road, Mullaghbrack Road, Annareagh Road, The New Link, Legacorry Road, Portadown Road, Dumado Road, Barrack Hill, Barrack Street, Newry Road, Markethill Road.