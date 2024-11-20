Farmers Reminded to Insulate and Protect Water Pipes this Winter
Maynard Cousley, NI Water’s water supply senior manager, said: “There are a number of ways farmers can protect their water supply this winter. Around 50% of our non-domestic customers are classified as farms, so it is a very important group for us. Farms can also be among our most vulnerable group if they lose their water supply.
“The effects of dealing with the aftermath of a burst pipe on a farm cannot be underestimated. Water is the single most important requirement for livestock. On a dairy farm, livestock drinking water accounts for between 50% and 75% of the farm’s water usage. It is therefore vital farmers have a clean constant supply of water.”
There are a number of ways farmers can prevent problems from occurring or minimising their impact if they happen including:
Ensure that you have good understanding of the layout of pipework within your land and keep a map of the line of this pipework
Know where your stop valves are located; why not put one of NI Water’s stop valve tags on them, you can request these by phoning Waterline 03457 440088Ideally, install a number of stop valves to isolate water supply to disused areas of the farm during the winter months
Ensure that you have a supply of the relevant fittings to repair any leakages
Know where your meters are located (NI Water will help you to do this if asked) and check them on a regular basis. A higher reading may indicate a leak which should be located and repaired as quickly as possible to reduce water bills, which are a major liability for a working farm
Inspect remote troughs which may not be used at this time of year, particularly the exposed pipe leading into the trough; if cattle are inside consider turning the supply to the trough off at the meter or installing a stop valve for the trough (or field) so you turn off the supply without having to do so at the meter. Consider draining troughs
Where practical ensure all underground pipes are buried 750 millimetres (2½ feet) below ground level
Ensure any pipes within buildings are insulated, where appropriate, taking account of the presence of any livestock
Fix dripping taps – a gentle trickle of water can freeze and completely block the pipe
Examine the adequacy of storage in the event of a supply problem. NI Water recommends at least 24 hours storage
Write down the name and contact details of a SNIPEF (Scotland & Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers Federation) registered plumber in case a pipe does burst
For more information contact NI Water on 03457 44 00 88 or email [email protected] or the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7852.