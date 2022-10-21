Farmers urged to attend TB information roadshow
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging farmers in Mid Ulster to attend one of the bovine tuberculosis (TB) information roadshows being hosted by DAERA’s independent advisory body, the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP).
The roadshows are free to attend with no registration required. Locally, an event is planned for CAFRE campus Loughry, Cookstown, on November 2 at 7.30pm.The events provide the best opportunity for farmers to engage directly with DAERA, TBEP and industry representatives, on the approach being taken to eradicate the disease which has caused mental and financial devastation for farm families for decades.
UFU president David Brown said: “I can’t stress enough how important it is for all farmers across NI to attend one of these TB information roadshows.
"Since Minister Poots published the revised TB strategy earlier this year, we’ve been pushing on with its implementation, engaging with DAERA officials and the wider industry."