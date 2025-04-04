Fears that County Londonderry Agricultural Show could fold without Council funding
At March’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, members were given an update report on the Tourism Event Funding Programme (TEFP) Growth and Large Events Fund 2025-2026.
The report noted that council received 11 applications, with ten successful applicants sharing over £437,000 in funding for the 2025/26 year.
Recipients include the Stendhal Festival, the Heart of The Glens Festival, and The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch.
However, an application by County Londonderry Agricultural Show Society Ltd was unsuccessful and will receive no funding.
At this month’s full council meeting, DUP Alderman Aaron Callan requested that officers look into providing “operational support” for show organisers.
Alderman Callan said: “It’s the only agricultural show left in the county [and] it’s something that we need to revisit as a council. We need to examine what way we can support that event going forward.
“I would request that [director of Leisure and Development, Pat Mulvenna] look at what operational support could be provided to the event going forward, to give them reassurance that they do have council support.
“They picked up in the press that they weren’t getting any funding, which reinforces a negative view of the council.
“So any support that could be provided by council to make sure they can continue the event, because they do have a fear that in the next couple years that event could fold if they don’t.”
Ms Mulvenna said she and officers would “obviously be happy to chat with the organisers and offer whatever support we can”.
“Both in terms of feedback around the application and supporting them to identify any any other funding sources,” she clarified. “If we can provide operational support as you suggest, I’m happy to investigate that, absolutely.”
