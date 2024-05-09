Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A successful Farmers' Mental Health Workshop – the first of its kind - was held recently in Coleraine.

It was the brainchild of Awaken Wellness business owner Sarah Blair, a farmer's daughter, who understands the unique challenges of the industry.

Sarah said: "Working in an industry like no other, building internal walls to cope with the daily challenges that come with the territory, the course was designed to create a space for farmers to have their most successful team meeting with like-minded people facing the same struggles."

The course was created and delivered by psychotherapist and lecturer Laura Patterson over two days.

Coleraine hosted a mental health workshop recently for the farming community. Credit Farming Life

Topics covered included anxiety, depression, relational dynamics looking at the challenges of the father/son relationship within farming and the impact on marriages/partnerships.

The North Derry Agricultural Society partially funded the Awaken Wellness course, which encouraged farmers to take some time to focus on their own mental health.

Local farmers got involved using the hashtags "Are Ewe OK" and "End the Stigmoo" to spread the word ahead of the workshop and encourage local farmers to attend. This was a fantastic opportunity to develop the tools to help navigate the challenges that come with farming on a day-to-day basis.

A quote from a farmer who attended the two-day course: "The workshop was enjoyable, informative, professional, and beneficial. The content and the way the workshop was presented were excellent.