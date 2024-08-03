Forkins top Texel Show Flock at Antrim Show
The Texel classes at Antrim Show were sponsored by the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club and Warwick Engineering NI Ltdwith the Young Breeder’s Class sponsored by D&N Hamill.
The judge for this year's show of Texels was James Amphlett Topwood Flock, England. He choose his Texel Champion as the Ewe Lamb exhibit from Alastair Gault’s Forkins Flock.
Out on her first showing, GAF2404069 is a Strathbogie Gypsy King daughter out of a Sportsmans Dare Devil sired dam, who was the Antrim show winner last year.
Claiming the Reserve Champion rosette was Sam McAuley also with a Ewe Lamb Exhibit. CWH2401789 (E1) was purchaed privately from Jonny Cubitts Drumcon Flock. She is another Strathbogie Gypsy King daughter and out of a Castlecairn Doodlebug dam and also stood reserve at last weeks Limavady Show.
Taking the judge’s Special Prize in the Aged Ewe class again was the Forkins exhibit from Alastair Gault, GAF2203514(E1), a Procters El Jeffe out of a Drumcryne Uber Cool dam.
Results
Aged Ram Class
1 Stephen McNeilly
2 Sam McAuley
Shearling Ram
1 Alastair Gault
Ram Lamb Class
1 Alastair Gault
2 Alastair Gault
3 David Boyd
4 Stephen McNeilly
5 Sam McNeilly
6 D&S McIlwaine
Ewe, Suckled Class
1 Alastair Gault
2 Alan Glendinning
Shearling Ewe Class
1 Alastair Gault
2 Josh Vance
3 Josh Vance
4 Sam McNeilly
5 J&C Aiken
6 Alastair Gault
Ewe Lamb Class
1 Alastair Gault
2 Sam McAuley
3 Alan Glendinning
4 Alastair Gault
5 Alastair Gault
6 Alastair Gault
Group of Three
1 Alastair Gault
2 Stephen McNeilly
Champion: Alastair Gault with Ewe Lamb
Reserve: Sam McAuley with Ewe Lamb
Galloway & MacLeod Aged Ewe Special Prize: Alastair Gault Forkins
Texel Young Breeder's Competition
Sponsor D & N Hamill
1 Sam McNeilly
2 Amber McNeilly
3 Jude McIlwaine