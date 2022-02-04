From competition gains to charity success – a great year for Bleary

The success of the August 2021 tractor run saw the club welcome a representative of Macmillan Cancer Support to receive a £5,000 cheque.

“This donation will touch many lives as the charity is close to many hearts within the club,” a spokesperson said, looking back on the highlights of last year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our first night back was our registration night, where we welcomed over 60 new members.

“Bleary YFC was pleased to support #backbrittishfarming as many members participated in the campaign.

“Our next face-to-face meeting was a farm safety talk, when Robert Smyth provided members with valuable information about how safety on the farm can save lives.

“Over 40 members headed to Craigavon to participate in a game of very competitive bowling.

“In October 2021, members headed to Crumlin Road Gaol for a Hallowe’en attraction; some enjoyed this experience more than others.

“The county dinner was a club highlight, as this was missed in 2020 due to Covid-19.

“Bleary Young Farmers were crowned best club in Co Armagh, as well as club officials being placed first in the county.

“This was a huge achievement for the club.

“Members received various certificates from competition successes in 2020/21.

“An exchange night with Crumlin YFC was very informative, as we had a talk on mental wellbeing, a topic so important, especially in the rural community.

“As Christmas approached members enjoyed a Christmas party filled with fun, food and games.

“Throughout the course of the year and to date members have taken part in various competitions including floral art, public speaking, beef and sheep stock judging, beef and lamb championships, Ulster Young Farmer and home management.

“Members have been very successful in these competitions as they have been placed not only in county heats but also at Northern Ireland level.”