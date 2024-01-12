The hugely popular ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ returns to our screens next Thursday (January 18) at 8.30pm, and it is all change again with new faces, farms and stories including farm families from Garvagh and Limavady.

Johnny Kelly who will appear in episode one of UTV. Credit UTV

‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ is the ground-breaking year-in-the-life observational documentary series charting the agricultural year, giving a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries. Now in its twelfth year, the series has taken viewers into the farming world through the lives of farmers across the country.

This new series follows 12 families working in a variety of sectors on farms of all shapes and sizes. Filmed during 2023, each episode captures the highs and lows of each month of the year, as the families deal with economic and environmental challenges.

The twelve families featured reflect the diversity and innovation in Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector. Be they big or small, traditional beef, sheep, dairy, pig or arable, farm shops or even tourism, the passion and commitment shines through in every episode.

Kile, Briege and Michael Diamond. Credit UTV

In the first episode we meet five families. Near Garvagh, viewers meet father and son, Michael and Kile Diamond, who are in the middle of peak lambing season. Kile is 18 and studying at Greenmount College. They have commercial sheep and pedigree Beltex ewes, as well as Limousin cattle.

They’re keeping a close eye on their flock and are swift to help a ewe deliver twins. All goes well and they help the lambs feed off the mother’s colostrum. Michael says: “It’s just like giving them Lucozade!”

Then it’s also off to Limavady to meet Jonny Kelly who’s an arable and livestock farmer. The father of three works 800 acres, specialising in barley, wheat, rye and maize. He’s spending January making sure all his machinery is in good order ahead of springtime.

He points out that ‘machinery is key’, and he tries to carry out full services every 300-350 hours. He’s off to market with cattle but he says, “A few aren’t allowed to go, they are my kids’ pets and I’m not allowed to sell them!”