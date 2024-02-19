Garvagh father-and-son farmers The Diamonds are off to Balmoral in next episode of Rare Breed on UTV
and live on Freeview channel 276
‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ is the ground-breaking year-in-the-life documentary series charting the agricultural year. Filmed during 2023, each episode captures the highs and
lows of each month of the year, as the families deal with economic and environmental challenges.
In this episode, Kile Diamond and his dad Michael from Garvagh are gearing up for a long day of showing their animals at the Balmoral Show.
They’ve brought several sheep and their best young bull – Pointhouse Thunderstruck. He’s in a popular class and the standard is very high as a result. Dad Michael eyes up the competition in the sheds before Kile heads into the ring.
Sponsored by NIE Networks, ‘Rare Breed’ – A Farming Year continues on Thursday, February 22 at 8.30pm on UTV.