Garvagh father-and-son farmers The Diamonds are off to Balmoral in next episode of Rare Breed on UTV

UTV’s ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ continues on Thursday (February 22) where it’s now May and some Garvagh farmers enjoy the highs and lows of the Balmoral Show.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Feb 2024, 09:47 GMT
‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ is the ground-breaking year-in-the-life documentary series charting the agricultural year. Filmed during 2023, each episode captures the highs and

lows of each month of the year, as the families deal with economic and environmental challenges.

In this episode, Kile Diamond and his dad Michael from Garvagh are gearing up for a long day of showing their animals at the Balmoral Show.

A nervous Kile Diamond with his dad Michael at Balmoral Show in the next episode of Rare Breed. Credit UTVA nervous Kile Diamond with his dad Michael at Balmoral Show in the next episode of Rare Breed. Credit UTV
They’ve brought several sheep and their best young bull – Pointhouse Thunderstruck. He’s in a popular class and the standard is very high as a result. Dad Michael eyes up the competition in the sheds before Kile heads into the ring.

Sponsored by NIE Networks, ‘Rare Breed’ – A Farming Year continues on Thursday, February 22 at 8.30pm on UTV.

