‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ is the ground-breaking year-in-the-life documentary series charting the agricultural year. Filmed during 2023, each episode captures the highs and

lows of each month of the year, as the families deal with economic and environmental challenges.

In this episode, Kile Diamond and his dad Michael from Garvagh are gearing up for a long day of showing their animals at the Balmoral Show.

A nervous Kile Diamond with his dad Michael at Balmoral Show in the next episode of Rare Breed. Credit UTV

They’ve brought several sheep and their best young bull – Pointhouse Thunderstruck. He’s in a popular class and the standard is very high as a result. Dad Michael eyes up the competition in the sheds before Kile heads into the ring.