Garvagh Young Farmers’ Club are set to hold their 85th Anniversary Dinner at The Lodge Hotel in Coleraine on Saturday, March 11.

The night will commence with a drinks reception at 7pm, with everyone seated for 7.30pm.

Guest speaker Robin Swann followed by a charity raffle and music by Hudson Blue.

Since the last dinner in 2018, Garvagh have kept busy (even with a pandemic thrown in the middle) from fortnightly meetings, to competitions, to community outreach, to fundraising to name but a few.

The club have continued to bring home plenty of silverware from both county and NI competitions in the past five years – with the rivalry between Coleraine and Garvagh as strong as ever!

Past, present and future members, friends and supporters of the club all welcome. Tickets are £35 or £20 for children aged 14 or under. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

For tickets contact Club Secretary Rachel Boyce on 07935027982 or by messaging the club’s Facebook page.

