Garvagh Young Farmers' look forward to 85th anniversary dinner
Garvagh Young Farmers’ Club are set to hold their 85th Anniversary Dinner at The Lodge Hotel in Coleraine on Saturday, March 11.
The night will commence with a drinks reception at 7pm, with everyone seated for 7.30pm.
Guest speaker Robin Swann followed by a charity raffle and music by Hudson Blue.
Since the last dinner in 2018, Garvagh have kept busy (even with a pandemic thrown in the middle) from fortnightly meetings, to competitions, to community outreach, to fundraising to name but a few.
The club have continued to bring home plenty of silverware from both county and NI competitions in the past five years – with the rivalry between Coleraine and Garvagh as strong as ever!
Past, present and future members, friends and supporters of the club all welcome. Tickets are £35 or £20 for children aged 14 or under. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
For tickets contact Club Secretary Rachel Boyce on 07935027982 or by messaging the club’s Facebook page.