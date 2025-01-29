Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glarryford student has been named in this year’s Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers’ Dairy Student of the Year competition.

Joseph Compton is one of six students from across the UK shortlisted for this year’s competition – whose winner is set to be announced early next month.

He is joined by fellow students Matthew Butterfield and Caitlin Townley, who make up the three Harper Adams finalists.

Each of the students made a presentation to the judging panel at the award’s shortlisting event in December.

A Glarryford scholar, Joseph Compton, is among three Harper Adams University finalists in this year’s Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers’ Dairy Student of the Year competition. CREDIT ONCLUSIVE PR

BSc (Hons) Agriculture student Joseph said: “Before walking in, I’ll admit I was quite nervous. However, the moment I entered the conference room and met the judging panel, their warm welcome and approachable demeanour immediately put me at ease. This support helped me settle quickly and deliver my speech with confidence.

“Once I began, everything flowed naturally, and I genuinely enjoyed the experience, showcasing my deep passion for the UK dairy industry with enthusiasm and pride.

“Being shortlisted for the RABDF Dairy Student of the Year final was an incredible honour and a proud moment in my journey within the dairy industry.

“It felt immensely rewarding to have my hard work, passion, and dedication recognised on such a prestigious platform.”

The winner is set to be announced at Dairy Tech on February 5.

Harper Adams Professor of Animal Science Liam Sinclair said: “Harper Adams attracts students from a range of farming and non-farming backgrounds, and their success in this competition reflects a very positive learning experience that prepares them well for a career in industry.”