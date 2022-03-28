Glorious sunshine greets return of annual Listooder ploughing match

Glorious sunshine greeted a large turnout of competitors and spectators who had descended onto the picturesque site in Co Down, kindly granted by Noel and Richard Kane.

The day started with a special presentation to society vice chairman Lindsay Hanna BEM who was celebrating ploughing with horses at 250 matches.

Speaking after another successful event, the society chairman commented: “Thank you to everyone who has contributed to a wonderful day – to our host, all competitors and officials, to all our sponsors, and it was great to see so many spectators enjoy the day.

“We are delighted to support our chosen charity Air Ambulance NI and thank you to everyone for their contribution.”

Special prizes (and sponsors)

AJ’s Diner Crossgar Youngest Competitor - Barry Cooke (Annacloy)

Ballynahinch Building Supplies Senior Competitor - Raymond Clifford (Ballyboley)

Johnny Gill Landscapes Outstanding Achievement - Ben Jamison (Ballynahinch)

Carryduff Tyre Centre Ransomes Plough Award - David Grattan (Banbridge)

Massey’s of Saintfield Co Down Vintage Championship - David Grattan (Banbridge)

Quoile fuels ltd Reserve Vintage Champion - Gerry Byrne (Rep of Ire)

BLRC Vintage Champion - David Grattan (Banbridge)

Blain Bros Saintfield Co Down Championship - Andrew Gill (Listooder)

Kerr Tyres Saintfield Reserve Champion - Matthew Simms (Donegal)

Champion of the Field - Andrew Gill (Listooder)

World style sponsored by Donard View Service Station

1. Andrew Gill (Listooder)

2. Matthew Simms (Donegal)

3. David Gill (Ploughing academy for Northern Ireland)

4. Ian Simms (Kilroot)

5. (Equal) Conor McKeown Ploughing (Lough) and Rodney Crawford (Moneyreagh)

Classic class sponsored by JL Engineering

1. Nigel Gamble (Ballyclare)

2. Jackie Moore (Bangor)

3. Robert Acheson (Ballymena)

4. David Lemon Snr (Ards)

5. Dai Kennedy (Listooder)

Vintage senior class sponsored by Norman McBriar and Son

1. David Grattan (Banbridge)

2. Gerry Byrne (Rep of Ireland)

3. James Adair (Ballyclare)

4. Mark Taggart (Ballyeaston)

Vintage intermediate class sponsored by James Glover and Sons Ltd

1. Ben Jamison (Ballynahinch)

2. Marc Gamble (Ballyclare)

3. Raymond Clifford (Ballyboley)

4. Jeffrey Cush (Lurgan)

Novice class sponsored by Wilfred Patterson Auto Electrics Crossgar

1. David Carson (Ploughing Academy for Northern Ireland)

2. Martin Beattie (Ballymena)

3. Paul Graham (Loughgall)

4. George Burton (Maze)

Horses winner sponsored by Douglas Funeral Directors

Lindsay Hanna BEM

Style and appearance sponsored by Carryduff Tyre Centre

John Weir Jnr

1. Listooder Society president Dai Kennedy in action at Seaforde on Saturday Photo Sales

2. Some local ploughing enthusiasts enjoying the ploughing at Seaforde which was in aid of Air Ambulance NI Photo Sales

3. Prize winners from Listooder’s ploughing match which was held in aid of Air Ambulance NI Photo Sales

4. Andrew Gill was the Champion of the Field at Listooder's 130th ploughing match. Pictured with Caitlyn Gill and chairman Martin Gill Photo Sales