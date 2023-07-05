We’ve all heard of a scarecrow but have you encountered a Spud-Crow?

If you were out and about in the Aghadowey area at the weekend and were as eagle-eyed as Times reader Paul Mullan, then you might have spotted these unusual figures dotted around the landscape!

After doing some research, Paul discovered a social media post by a group called Aghadowey Rural Kinship.

The post read: “Have you seen some strange characters hanging around Aghadowey? These are ‘Spud-Crows’. Each Spud-Crow represents a person or highlights an event or place throughout Aghadowey, a fun way to learn a little about our history.

"The idea originated from our Pilgrimage trip to New Hampshire in 2019 and developed from there. Aghadowey is renowned for spud growing and it was seed potatoes taken from Aghadowey, during the 1718 migration, that were planted in ‘The Common Field’ in Nutfield New Hampshire - the first potatoes grown in North America.

"Our Spud-Crow trail is in celebration of the humble spud. That’s why the heads look like a lumpy spud and are made from hessian like old potato sacks were made of.

"There are 14 locations throughout Aghadowey so if you find any and want to know what it represents please ask.”

So if you are out and about driving around the roads of Aghadowey, keep your ‘eyes peeled’ as you never know when you might spot a Spud-Crow...

