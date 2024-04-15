Heavy rainfall will have serious impact on food production and support is needed for farmers - McGlone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr McGlone has submitted a Priority Assembly Question to ask DAERA Minister Andrew Muir if he intends to bring any support forward.

Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said: “The recent inclement weather and heavy rainfall has created significant challenges for farmers across the North. I have been speaking with a number of farmers who are struggling with the impact of the rainfall which has forced them to keep their animals indoors, leading to rising feed costs, failing crops and an inability to harvest and operate farms as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the face of these latest challenges many farmers feel that they have been abandoned without any dedicated support in place. This rainfall not only leads to increased costs, but depleted revenues at a time when many farmers are already struggling to make ends meet. This situation will have serious consequences for food production in the North, which is also a significant contributor to our economy.

Farm animals are unable to get out into the fields because of the heavy rainfall. Credit: Getty Images

“I have asked the Minister to directly outline if he plans to put anything in place to support farmers during this difficult period. Many farmers are reeling after a very tough few years for the industry and I know that the soaring cost of living and other challenges have left many considering their future in the sector.