Heavy rainfall will have serious impact on food production and support is needed for farmers - McGlone
Mr McGlone has submitted a Priority Assembly Question to ask DAERA Minister Andrew Muir if he intends to bring any support forward.
Mid Ulster MLA Mr McGlone said: “The recent inclement weather and heavy rainfall has created significant challenges for farmers across the North. I have been speaking with a number of farmers who are struggling with the impact of the rainfall which has forced them to keep their animals indoors, leading to rising feed costs, failing crops and an inability to harvest and operate farms as normal.
“In the face of these latest challenges many farmers feel that they have been abandoned without any dedicated support in place. This rainfall not only leads to increased costs, but depleted revenues at a time when many farmers are already struggling to make ends meet. This situation will have serious consequences for food production in the North, which is also a significant contributor to our economy.
“I have asked the Minister to directly outline if he plans to put anything in place to support farmers during this difficult period. Many farmers are reeling after a very tough few years for the industry and I know that the soaring cost of living and other challenges have left many considering their future in the sector.
"If we want to protect the North’s farming industry then we need to give them the necessary support to navigate these challenges and come out the other side.”