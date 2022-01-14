Hillhall YFC end the year on a high

At the end of last year Killinchy YFC kindly invited Hillhall members to take part in a farm safety talk as part of the YFC exchange programme.

After a very informative talk members of both clubs played a few games to get to know each other. Hillhall YFC look forward to welcoming Killinchy YFC to the Lisburn club in the New Year.

On November 13, a few members from Hillhall YFC travelled to Air Ambulance headquarters at the Maze to present a cheque for £1,000, which members raised by completing the club’s ‘70 miles for 70 years challenge’. During the event the members also got the show off their brand new club jackets.

Hillhall YFC was joined by Love for Life on Monday November 22. Love for Life is an independent Christian charity, working to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and values necessary to make good choices when it comes to relationships and sex.

Hillhall YFC also supported the President’s appeal again this year. The President’s appeal this year was to support Cool FM/Downtown’s Mission Christmas. The aim was to get 70 presents for 12 -18 age group both male and female.

Hillhall Young Farmers Club will be holding their annual charity Truck and Tractor Run on Saturday January 29, 2022 meeting at Danescroft Equestrian Centre at 12pm and departing at 1pm.

This year Hillhall have decided to raise money for Mae Murray Foundation and The British Heart Foundation.

Hillhall Young Farmers now look forward to the rest of the winter programme and their 70th anniversary celebrations after such a strong start and hope to continue the success at the competition season.

Find out more about what is happening at Hillhall Farmers on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hillhall.youngfarmers/