The field kindly donated by the Black family was on the Cushendall Road approximately 1.25 miles from Ballycastle. Every year the proceeds of the car park are donated to the charity of the landowner’s choice.
1 / 5
The field kindly donated by the Black family was on the Cushendall Road approximately 1.25 miles from Ballycastle. Every year the proceeds of the car park are donated to the charity of the landowner’s choice.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.