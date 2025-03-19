Horse ploughing on display at Ballycastle on St Patrick's Day

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 09:08 BST
Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Society held their annual Ploughing match on Monday, 17th March – St Patrick’s Day.

The field kindly donated by the Black family was on the Cushendall Road approximately 1.25 miles from Ballycastle. Every year the proceeds of the car park are donated to the charity of the landowner’s choice.

Maria O'Loughlin inspecting the furrows.

Maria O'Loughlin inspecting the furrows.

Desi and Vivian Wright at the St Patrick's Day horse ploughing in Ballycastle.

Desi and Vivian Wright at the St Patrick's Day horse ploughing in Ballycastle.

Gerry Burns and friends enjoying the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day horse ploughing match.

Gerry Burns and friends enjoying the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day horse ploughing match.

Pictured at the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day horse ploughing match.

Pictured at the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day horse ploughing match.

