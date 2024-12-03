Following on from a successful turnout at last year’s inaugural Santa Run, all festively decorated and illuminated vehicles – big or small, vintage or modern – are warmly invited to participate in a magical journey through Ballymena town centre.

Participants will not only brighten the night for spectators but will also contribute to two causes – the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and a bucket collection along the route being donated to Cancer Research.

This is especially poignant since the Traction Engine Club has lost three longstanding committee members to cancer since last year’s Christmas run.

The assembly point on Saturday, December 14, from 5.30pm is at Ballymena Livestock Market, Woodside Road, BT42 4QJ. Registration opens at 3:30pm.

The Santa convoy will depart at 5:30pm for a tour around the town centre, returning to the market by approximately 7pm. The route for the cavalcade will be Woodside Road, Raceview Road, Broughshane Road, Broughshane Street, Church Street, Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, Thomas Street, Parkway, Broughshane Road, Raceview Road, Woodside Road.

Participants are encouraged to donate at least £20 per vehicle. This donation will include a voucher for a tasty traditional Christmas Dinner provided at the venue by the well known Ringside Cafe. Additional dinner tickets will be available to purchase for £10.

All attendees must ensure their vehicles are appropriately insured for the event and follow the guidance of route marshals. Free Santa hats will be distributed to those who come with decorated vehicles, adding to the festive spirit.

The Traction Engine Club of Ulster extends its thanks to the owners and staff at Ballymena Livestock Mart for making their premises available for the event and providing ongoing support to the organisers.

For more information or to register your vehicle for this charitable event, contact the Traction Engine Club of Ulster via Facebook or e-mail at [email protected]

1 . THINGS TO DO On December 14, the streets of Ballymena are set to glow with festive cheer as the Traction Engine Club of Ulster, in partnership with Ballymena BID and Downtown Radio Christmas, announces the return of the spectacular Night-Time Christmas Santa Tractor Run! Photo: TECU

