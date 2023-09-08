The Northern Ireland Outdoor Tug of War Team is celebrating after taking fourth place in the prestigious World Tug of War Championships in Switzerland – in blistering temperatures!

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team – which includes pullers from Ballymoney, Aghadowey, Boleran and Garvagh as well as Bancran, Draperstown – demonstrated remarkable skill, strength, and determination to clinch fourth place in the 560kg weight class.

This achievement highlights their commitment to excellence and their status as a formidable force on the international stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2023 World Tug of War Championships, held in Sursee, Switzerland, saw teams from across the globe competing in the ultimate test of physical prowess and teamwork.

The NI outdoor tug-of-war team took an impressive fourth place at the World Championships. Credit Noel Hara

Team Coach, Noel Hara, expressed immense pride in their performance, stating: "This is a tremendous accomplishment for our team and for Northern Ireland. We've worked tirelessly to reach this level, and it's truly rewarding to see our efforts pay off on a global platform. Competing against some of the world's finest teams was a valuable experience, and we're excited to continue our journey and strive for even greater success in the future."

The Northern Ireland Outdoor Tug of War Team's journey to the fourth place finish was marked by dedication, rigorous training, and unwavering support from their coaches, families, and fans. Their impressive teamwork and synchronized effort were evident in every pull and every match throughout the championship.

This achievement not only adds to the team's growing list of accomplishments but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring future tug of war athletes in Northern Ireland. Their success underscores the importance of community support and grassroots development in nurturing talent that can compete at the highest level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Northern Ireland Outdoor Tug of War Team wishes to extend their gratitude to their sponsors Creagh Concrete, Crossland Tankers and P&T Diamond Bellaghy, the fans, and supporters who have been instrumental in their journey to the World Championships. Their dedication and encouragement have played a significant role in the team's success.

The NI outdoor tug-of-war team took an impressive fourth place at the World Championships. Credit Noel Hara

As they return home with their heads held high, the Northern Ireland Outdoor Tug of War Team is already gearing up for future challenges. With their sights set on even greater accomplishments, they aim to continue representing Northern Ireland with pride and determination on the international stage.

Results of the Men 560 kg: 1. Switzerland; 2. Basque Country; 3. Scotland; 4. Northern Ireland; 5. Chinese Taipei; 6. Netherlands; 7. Ireland; 8. Belgium; 9. Italy; 10. England; 11. USA; 12. France.

A team spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Outdoor Tug of War Team is a group of dedicated athletes who have excelled in the sport of tug of war at both national and international levels. With a focus on teamwork, strength, and sportsmanship, the team continues to be a source of pride for Northern Ireland and an inspiration to aspiring athletes in the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Northern Ireland Tug Of War Association is always looking for new pullers, and would love to see new clubs formed from sports clubs, youth organisations, or anyone interested in joining the sport. Tug of War is an all inclusive sport, and anyone interested in starting a team, or joining an existing team, should get in touch with the association via the website www.nitowa.com.