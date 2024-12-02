The Logan Hall at the Eikon Exhibition Centre once again played host to fantastic line ups of livestock throughout the day leading to record breaking prices in the spirited evening auction on November 26.

The show and sale, hosted by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, is a celebration of Northern Ireland’s pivotal beef and lamb industries in the run up to a very busy time of year for butchers, buyers and exhibitors alike.

The packed cattle rings staged the highlight of the event as the 2024 Supreme Championship title saw an exceptional line up of the finest local prime stock come forward. The judging reins for this unenviable task were handed over to renowned cattle judge Afron Jones from North Wales.

After some deliberation, Afron tapped out Kikeel’s Callaghan family’s Charolais sired heifer, Shaboozey as this year’s champion and recipient of the RJ Allam’s Cup.

There was also success for Ballymoney exhibitors with The Champion Native title, sponsored by The Auld Forge, being warded to IJ Lynn & Sons from Ballymoney with their Aberdeen Angus heifer.

The Reserve Champion Calf title at the 2024 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, sponsored by AI Services NI Embryo Transfer Team, was also awarded to IJ Lynn & Sons from Ballymoney.

Making it a triple success, the winning Limousin Bullock calf, sponsored by HVS Animal Health, was exhibited by IJ Lynn & Sons from Ballymoney.

Champion Young Handler (8-12 years old), sponsored by Western Farm Enterprises, and recipient of the Gary Pickering Memorial Cup was Keziah McCrellis from Ballymoney.

