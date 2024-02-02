This competition, again generously sponsored by Danske Bank, is always keenly contested and 2023 was no exception. The Grassland Farmer of the Year competition winners were as follows:

Overall Grassland Farmer of the Year - David Hunter, Newtownstewart; runners up – Ryan McPolin, Cabra and Philip Truesdale, Castlewellan.

Young Farmers’ Section Winner – Eoin and Ryan McCollum, Cloughmills; runners up – Ross Beattie, Ballymoney and Richard and Samuel Beattie, Dunloy.

The UGS are grateful to Danske Bank for their continued financial support for the Grassland Farmer of the Year competition.

Speaking ahead of the Awards ceremony Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness, Danske Bank said: “Danske Bank are delighted to continue sponsorship of the UGS Grassland Farmer of the Year competition acknowledging and celebrating the dedication in maintaining high standards in grassland management.

"This sponsorship reflects Danske’s commitment to fostering a thriving agricultural sector and acknowledges the hard work and innovation of Ulster’s grassland farmers”.

The awards were handed over on the day by new UGS President John Egerton assisted by Danske Bank representatives Mark Forsythe and Elaine Alderdice. John congratulated all of the prizewinners and thanked Danske Bank for their continued support.

