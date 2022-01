The money raised will be going to the Southern Area Hospice, Newry and Daisy Lodge, Newcastle.

Photographer Billy Maxwell was on hand to capture some pictures from the event.

See who you can pick out at the tractor run.

1. Paul Farrell and John Dan O'Hare. Photo Sales

2. Tony and Sean McEvoy. Photo Sales

3. Sammy Corbett from Katesbridge. Photo Sales

4. Jonny Russell and Ester Cairns from killyleagh. Photo Sales