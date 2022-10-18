Register
In pictures: Kilraughts YFC night at the races

Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club recently held their night at the races in Ballymoney Rugby Club.

By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 11:28am

The night was a great success and plenty of money was raised for the club’s chosen charity, Prostate Cancer.

The overall winner on the night was Kilrea YFC. The organisers offered their thanks to all their various sponsors and to hosts Ballymoney Rugby Club.

It’s an exciting time for Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club as they are making preparations to celebrate the club’s 80th birthday with a black tie dinner in November.

1. Night at the Races

John Christie racing for Glarryford

2. Night at the Races

Coleraine member Ruby McClelland before her race

3. Night at the Races

Spectators watch on during a very competitive race

4. Night at the Races

Commentators on the night Richard Bartlett and Robert Shannon

