In pictures: Kilraughts YFC night at the races
Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club recently held their night at the races in Ballymoney Rugby Club.
By Una Culkin
4 minutes ago
Updated
18th Oct 2022, 11:28am
The night was a great success and plenty of money was raised for the club’s chosen charity, Prostate Cancer.
The overall winner on the night was Kilrea YFC. The organisers offered their thanks to all their various sponsors and to hosts Ballymoney Rugby Club.
It’s an exciting time for Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club as they are making preparations to celebrate the club’s 80th birthday with a black tie dinner in November.
