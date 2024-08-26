That’s exactly what Kilraught Young Farmers’ Club organised as part of their July ‘big weekend’.

The Speed Shear competition was held at Armoy Livestock Market and Kilraughts YFC thanked Loughgiel Credit Union for supporting the event, the Nothern Ireland Sheep Shearing Association (NISSA) for supplying the judges and gear, Alex and Fintan Butler for help with organising the event and James McCaughern for the sheep.

The YFC added: “Also, a big thank you to everyone who supported and helped in making this a successful event. It was very much appreciated.”

Results:

Intermediate Final – 1st Liam Kelly; 2nd Joel Lamont; 3rd Steven Wilson.

Senior Class Final – 1st Joel Lamont; 2nd Alex Butler; 3rd Sean McCollum

Open Class Final – 1st Jack Robinson; 2nd Graeme Davidson; 3rd Bert Davidson.

The ‘big weekend’ was rounded off on Saturday, July 27, when Kilraughts YFC held their annual barbecue.

